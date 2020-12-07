After 70 years, IKEA ends production of their iconic catalog

FILE – This photo shows an IKEA location in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. On Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, IKEA announced its ended the publication of its iconic catalog after 70 years. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

IKEA is ending the publication of its iconic catalog after 70 years.

The Swedish retailer cited the reason for ending it was due to consumers shopping online.

IKEA said last year, their online retail sales increased by 45% worldwide, and they saw 4 billion users on its website.

“For both customers and co-workers, the IKEA Catalog is a publication that brings a lot of emotions, memories, and joy. For 70 years, it has been one of our most unique and iconic products, which has inspired billions of people across the world,” said Konrad Grüss, Managing Director, Inter IKEA Systems B.V in a press release. “Turning the page with our beloved catalog is, in fact, a natural process since media consumption and customer behaviors have changed. To reach and interact with many people, we will keep inspiring with our home furnishing solutions in new ways.”

IKEA said they are transforming as a company and will focus more on “being more digital and accessible” by improving their digital services and launching new apps.

“We are not starting from scratch. We have been transforming many aspects of how to reach and interact with our customers, and the work continues to find new ways to amplify unique IKEA home furnishing knowledge, products, and solutions in the best possible way – to inspire the many people through new ways, channels, and formats,” said Grüss.

The company first released its catalog in 1951 in Sweden. At its peak in 2016, IKEA distributed 200 million copies in 69 different versions and 32 languages.

In fall 2021, the company said a book would be released that’ll be filled with “great home furnishing inspiration and knowledge.”