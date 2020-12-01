Adobe: Cyber Monday sales reached $10.8B, making it highest-grossing online shopping day in US history

FILE – In this Nov. 26, 2019, photo a UPS man delivers a package to a residence in North Andover, Mass. On Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, according to data from Adobe Analytics shows that consumers spent $10.8 billion on Cyber Monday, which makes it the highest-grossing Cyber Monday, ever. Last year, shoppers spent $9.4 billion, Adobe said. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

The coronavirus pandemic has sent many consumers to purchase items online, so it’s no surprise this year’s spending on Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday were record-high e-commerce shopping days.

According to Adobe Analytics data, shoppers spent $10.8 billion, making it the highest-grossing Cyber Monday ever. Last year, consumers spent $9.4 billion.

Adobe projected consumers to spend $12.7 billion this year on Cyber Monday in its early holiday spending forecast.

On Cyber Monday, Adobe said the number of orders picked up curbside was up 30% from a year ago, as consumers shopped safely during the pandemic.

Many people also used their smartphones to avoid crowds at brick and mortar during the pandemic. Adobe added that purchases made on mobile devices made up 37% of the digital sales on Cyber Monday.

Analysts said from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Pacific time, customers spent $2.7 billion, or $12 million per minute, that accounted for 25% of the day’s revenue.

Adobe said the items most consumers purchased were Lego sets, vTech-brand toys, scooters, video games, Apple AirPods and Watches, HP and Dell computers, as well as Chromecast.

According to Adobe, consumers spent $9 billion on Black Friday, making it the third-highest online spending day in U.S. history. In 2019, online sales hit $7.4 billion.

Customers also set records for online shopping on Thanksgiving Day, Adobe said, with shoppers spending $5.1 billion.