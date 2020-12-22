According to Instagram, most popular holiday cookies in U.S. are peanut butter and sugar cookies

Instagram recently released each state’s most popular holiday cookie. And the cookies tied for first place were peanut butter and sugar cookies.

When it comes to holidays and cookies, it seems most people in the United States are fans of peanut butter and sugar cookies.

Instagram recently released a map showing what holiday cookie is the most popular in each state and peanut butter and sugar cookies were the clear favorites – with each cookie being named the most popular in 10 states.

Shortbread cookies are all the rage during the holidays in Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, and Tennessee.

Gingerbread is a holiday favorite in California, Connecticut, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Utah.

Residents in Idaho, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Mexico, South Carolina, and Texas are big fans of crinkle cookies.

Snickerdoodle cookies are a hit in Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, and Virginia.

Michigan, Kentucky, New Jersey, and Rhode Island love oatmeal cookies.

The least popular holiday cookie in the U.S. was chocolate chip cookies, with only Illinois residents claiming the cookie as its favorite.

The social media company said it analyzed the data based on cookies mentioned by states in feed and stories over the past month.