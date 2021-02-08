8-year-old on a mission to help San Diego’s homeless

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Proving you can be small and mighty, a San Diego child is making days a little brighter for those with no place to call home.

It was on a drive downtown with her parents last year that charted a course for 8-year-old Abby Guth. She sat in the backseat of the family’s SUV peering out at men and women, young and old, living on the street.

She knew she wanted to help. She began saving her allowance and shopping with her mother, Elizabeth, for supplies for the homeless. Together, they put together baggies of supplies, including toiletries, sanitizer, blankets, and beanies. To date, they’ve given out 550 bags.

Abby hopes to one day expand to hot meals and maybe even a shelter. But for now, she’s launched a website, called Project Love to Love, to help support her mission. The project will soon be an official nonprofit organization.

For Abby’s dedication to those in need, she was presented with the ABC 10News Leadership Award for the month of February.

This story was originally published by Kimberly Hunt at KGTV.