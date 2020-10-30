8-year-old from Texas wins first in kids category for best mullet in U.S.

Jax, an 8-year-old from Texas, recently won first place in the kids’ division of the USA Mullet Championships. Jax won $500 for his curly mullet. (USA Mullet Championships)

An 8-year-old in Texas can now say he has the best mullet in the U.S. after winning first place in the kids’ division in the 2020 Kids Mullet Championships, which was put on by the USA Mullet Championships.

Jax took home a $500 prize and a gift card package for his curly mullet. He beat out 100 applicants and received 5,000 votes, HOI ABC reported.

“During these tough times, it’s important to have fun,” Kevin Begola, president of the USA Mullet Championships, said. “This is exactly what 2020 needed!”

In a press release, organizers said that 12-year-old Noah from Illinois netted himself $200 for placing second and a pair of Neff sunglasses for his freedom flapper mullet.

According to HOI ABC, Noah received 3,217 votes.

7-year-old Jude from Colorado finished third for his modern mullet and received a $100 prize as well as Neff sunglasses, organizers said.

Next year, Begola plans to host an adult version of the Michigan-based competition. If you are interested, you can register by clicking here.