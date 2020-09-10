10 people killed in western wildfires; 90 fires burning across 13 states

Flames lick above vehicles on Highway 162 as the Bear Fire burns in Oroville, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. The blaze, part of the lightning-sparked North Complex, expanded at a critical rate of spread as winds buffeted the region. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Ten people were killed in a series of wildfires thisweek in California, Oregon and Washington, the Associated Press reported.

Another 16 people in Butte are listed as missing.

The fires in Northern and Central California are so prevalent that the smoke and debris turned the sky over San Francisco bright orange on Wednesday evening.

The New York Times reports that two people were found dead in a vehicle in connection with a wildfire just east of Salem, Oregon. Sheriff Joe Kast of Marion County, Oregon, told The Times that he feared officials could discover more bodies as rescue efforts continue. A third fatality in the stat was recorded about four hours south of Salem in the town of Ashland.

Officials told The Times that the fatality in Washington was a 1-year-old boy who was killed by the Cold Springs Fire, which is currently burning in the northeast part of the state.

According to USA Today, there are wildfires currently burning in 13 Western states. There are currently reports of 90 major wildfires burning 5,300 square miles in the western U.S. — a size equivalent to the state of Connecticut.