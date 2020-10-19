7.5 earthquake hits off Alaska coast

A map from the USGS showing where an earthquake hit on October 19, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A large earthquake has been reported off the southern coast of Alaska Monday afternoon.

The United States Geological Survey reports the quake measured 7.5 magnitude. Originally, the organization reported it as 7.4 magnitude.

It triggered tsunami warnings along the Alaskan Peninsula coastline, according to the U.S. Tsunami Warning System. The tsunami warning does not stretch south to Canada or the rest of the US west coast at this time.

Preliminary Event: M 7.4 – 94 km SE of Sand Point, Alaska https://t.co/YCW1KGuPLO — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) October 19, 2020

The epicenter of the quake is roughly 55 miles south of the town of Sand Point on the Alaskan Peninsula, south of a national wildlife refuge. This is about 600 miles southwest of Anchorage.

The Alaska Earthquake Center reports a few aftershocks in the area, of roughly 5.0 magnitude.