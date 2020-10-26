70,000 in Southern California to evacuate after blaze grows

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire has forced evacuations for 70,000 people in Southern California and seriously injured two firefighters.

On Monday afternoon, the Orange County Fire Association said that two OCFA hand crew members, aged 26 and 31, were injured and suffered second and third-degree burns.

At approximately 12:15 pm this afternoon two OCFA Handcrew members were critically injured fighting the #SilveradoFire. Aged 26 and 31, both are covered in second and third degree burns and are currently intibated. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/xkWZMKP4SV — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) October 26, 2020

The OCFA also tweeted a video of the flames from the inferno jumping Highway 241.

Flames have jumped the 241. #SilveradoFire Approximately 60,000 people are evacuating the Irvine area. Check your evacuation location here:https://t.co/gAGlMlPUL2 pic.twitter.com/RhVJu7g0us — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) October 26, 2020

Powerful winds across the state have prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes.

The smoky fire in Orange County broke out just before 7 a.m. Monday and quickly threatened neighborhoods in Irvine, a sprawling city of about 280,000 people.

According to the Associated Press, about 1 million people were without power on Monday because of the strong winds.

California is extremely dry and fire danger is high as the state experiences winds that are gusting above 60 mph in places.

The Los Angeles Times reported that gusts of winds in Los Angeles and Ventura counties’ mountains would reach 60 to 80 mph, and 50-mph blasts in Malibu and Hollywood Hills.

Such winds can knock down power lines and send tree branches into wires, sparking fires

It’s not clear what started the Orange County fire.