5-year-old girl injured in crash involving Andy Reid’s son out of coma, family says

A photo of the 5-year-old girl that was critically injured in a crash along Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Missouri, on Feb. 5, 2021.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 5-year-old-girl who was hurt over a week ago in a crash involving Britt Reid, the son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, awoke from a coma late Monday night, according to her family.

Tiffany Verhulst, who has been running a GoFundMe page for the girl’s medical expenses, reported Monday that the girl, Ariel, was awake. Earlier in the day, Verhulst wrote that Ariel remained in a coma and her family wasn’t sure “when she may come out of it.”

The girl has been in the hospital since Feb. 4, when a truck driven by former Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid was driving crashed into the vehicle she was in .

A 4-year-old child was also injured in the crash, though that child’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Britt Reid later admitted that he had “two or three” drinks before driving that night and had also taken prescribed Adderall. He was also taken to the hospital after the crash with stomach pain and later underwent surgery , according to Andy Reid.

Britt Reid is no longer employed by the Chiefs.

The investigation into the crash continues and no criminal charges have been filed.

Donors have given more than $480,000 to Ariel’s family through the GoFundMe page.

