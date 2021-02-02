5-year-old Detroit girl dresses up as notable figures, gives lessons for Black History Month

A screengrab from one of Rosie’s videos about Stacey Abrams.

DETROIT (WXYZ)— At just 5 years old, Rosie Faye of Detroit is all about celebrating notable figures for Black History Month.

Since last year, Rosie has been making videos, with the help of her mom, Kenya, to give short history explainers on iconic African American women — even dressing the part.

“Last year, it started with Cicely Tyson, Serena Williams, Aretha Franklin and Rosa Parks,” said Kenya. “The response was so overwhelming, we decided we’d do it again.”

Kenya said they post the videos every Monday of February on social media. This year’s kickoff history lesson was on political leader and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams.

Rosie, on video, introduced herself as Abrams — giving a little background:

“My name is Stacey Abrams. I am the first black woman to ever run for Governor in Georgia. I lost but I helped register over 800,000 new voters and that was very impactful in the current elections. I also write romance novels.”

Kenya said the videos have helped build Rosie’s confidence and learn more about African American history.

“This is her thing, she absolutely loves to do it,” said Kenya. “It’s fun to her in the moment, because she’s learning, and then she’ll see one of the figures we talked about . . . it would come to her like, ‘hey, I know about that person.’”

Kenya said Rosie is planning three other tributes this month; the next video will highlight Tina Turner.

Rosie also has launched an Instagram account, where you can keep up with her work: go_rosie_grow.

“Rosie is very creative at heart,” said Kenya. The videos featuring notable Black women, Kenya said, “let her know that she can do anything she wants to do and to build her confidence.”

This story originally reported by Alexandra Bahou on WXYZ.com.