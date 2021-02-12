5-time ‘Jeopardy!’ champion Brayden Smith dies unexpectedly at age 24

Five-time “Jeopardy!” champion Brayden Smith, who competed on the last episodes that Alex Trebek hosted, died unexpectedly at 24.

The trivia game show confirmed his passing in a tweet, saying, “The “Jeopardy!” family is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brayden Smith,” the tweet said. “He was kind, funny, and absolutely brilliant. Our deepest condolences go out to Brayden’s family. He will be missed.”

The show also shared a tweet by Brayden’s mother, Debbie Smith, who said in part that his death was unexpected and that he was “able to live out his dream” of being on the show before he passed away.

While on the show, Brayden won $115,000, USA Today reported.

Neither “Jeopardy!” nor Brayden’s mom disclosed Smith’s cause of death.

According to USA Today, Brayden passed away on Feb. 5 in Las Vegas.