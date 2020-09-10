5 of California’s 10 largest wildfires ever are still burning

Firefighters make a stand in the backyard of a home in front of the advancing CZU August Lightning Complex Fire Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Boulder Creek, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Five of California’s 10 largest fires ever are still burning.

The largest of the state’s wildfires, the August Complex fire, is now California’s largest wildfire on record, burning 471,185 acres since Aug. 17. The blaze began as 37 different fires before each merged into the massive group.

According to CAL FIRE, its list of the 10 largest wildfires in state history (as of Sept. 10, 2020) includes:

August Complex: 471,185 acres (August 2020; 24% contained) Mendocino Complex: 459,123 acres (July 2018) SCU Lightning Complex: 396,624 acres (August 2020; 97% contained) LNU Lightning Complex: 363,220 acres (August 2020; 94% contained) Thomas Fire: 281,893 acres (December 2017) Cedar Fire: 273,246 acres (October 2003) Rush Fire: 271,911 acres (August 2012) Rim Fire: 257,314 acres (August 2013) Elkhorn Fire (SHF Elkhorn Lightning Fires): 255,309 acres (August 2020; 27% contained) North Complex: 252,163 acres (August 2020; 23% contained)

The state’s 17th largest wildfire in history, the Creek Fire, is also still burning in Fresno and Madera Counties. It has burned 175,893 acres since it ignited on Sept. 4 and is 0% contained.