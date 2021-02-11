5 linked to Kansas City Metro Proud Boys chapter arrested for roles at Capitol riot

This image provided by the FBI taken from a video security camera in the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, shows a man wearing a Trump 2020 winter cap and a bullet proof vest beside a wooden coat rack, standing among other rioters. The FBI identified the man as Dustin Thompson. Federal authorities say Thompson illegally entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and while he was there stole the coat rack. (The FBI via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three Kansas City-area residents face federal charges in connection to their roles in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

William Norman Chrestman and Christopher Charles Kuehn, both of Olathe, and Louis Enrique Colon, of Blue Springs, all face a slew of federal charges connected to the riots after being arrested Thursday by the FBI.

Two other suspects — Felicia Konold, and her brother, Cory Konold, both of Tucson, Arizona — were included as part of Thursday’s indictment. A footnote in the charging document indicates additional people may have been involved in the conspiracy.

According to court documents, the group, who identified themselves by wearing orange tape marks on their clothing, worked together to storm the Capitol.

Federal investigators used social media and cell phone tracking to place the subjects at or near the Capitol on Jan. 6.

According to court documents, the video showed that Chrestman and Felicia Konold were a part of a march involving the Proud Boys on Jan. 6.

As that march approached the Capitol, court documents allege that Chrestman, Felicia Konold, and her brother were near the front of the crowd interacting with officers.

Court documents indicate that Chrestman shouted at a Capitol police officer during the interaction: “You shoot and I’ll take your f***ing as* out.”

A short time later, Chrestman allegedly told the crowd to help prevent another officer from arresting someone in the crowd.

Once the group entered the Capitol grounds, court documents allege the group participated in an effort to prevent Capitol police from erecting barriers to secure the Capitol.

In one image, Chrestman appears to use a wooden club to prop up the barriers.

Department of Justice A photo allegedly showing Chrestman propping up a police barrier at the U.S. Capitol.

As part of the investigation, detectives received a tip that one of the five suspects, Felicia Konold, had posted about the riots on her Snap Chat account.

In a subsequent video post, Konold allegedly said she had been recruited into a Kansas City chapter of the Proud Boys, and included a picture of what appeared to be a KC-themed challenge coin.

Department of Justice A photo allegedly depicting a Proud Boys Kansas City Chapter challenge coin.

Chrestman faces charges of conspiracy, civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, threatening to assault a federal law enforcement officer, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Department of Justice Photos allegedly of Kansas City, Kansas, resident William Chrestman, participating in demonstrations at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Kuehn faces charges of conspiracy, civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Department of Justice. Olathe, Kansas, resident Christopher Kuehne (pictured in helmet), allegedly participating in the events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Colon faces charges of conspiracy, civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Department of Justice Blue Springs, Missouri, resident Louis Colon (in orange sweatshirt) allegedly participating in the events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

All three were taken into custody without incident.

More than 200 people have been charged in connection to the riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to announcements provided by the U.S. Justice Department.

Several of the Capitol riot defendants have been charged with assaulting police officers.

Five people died on the day of the riot. Two additional police officers also died.

Below is a copy of the full criminal complaint filed against Chrestman:

Here is the criminal complaint filed against Kuehn, Colon, and the Konold’s:

This story was first published by Sam Hartle at KSHB in Kansas City, Missouri.