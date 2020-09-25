41 people in 10 states infected with salmonella after consuming dried wood ear mushrooms, CDC says

The CDC says a total of 41 people were infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Stanley and have been reported from 10 states after consuming dried wood ear mushrooms distributed from Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Earlier this week, both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration investigate an outbreak of salmonella infections across multiple states, possibly linked to imported wood ear mushrooms.

The agencies said consumers should be on notice when ordering food with mushrooms because the dry mushrooms, which were likely imported by Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc. of Santa Fe Springs, California, could cause salmonella infections.

The agencies say the dry mushrooms were shipped to restaurants in 31 states and Washington, D.C.

“Consumers can ask restaurants where mushrooms are from before ordering to avoid eating recalled mushrooms,” the FDA said.

The CDC says 41 reported cases of the salmonella infection in 10 states, and four people have been hospitalized.

On its website, Wismettac Asian Foods said they voluntarily recall the 5-pound bags of dried fungus imported from China.