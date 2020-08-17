300 Pizza Huts slated to close as franchisee files for bankruptcy

This Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, photo shows a Pizza Hut sign at a restaurant in Miami. Yum Brands, Inc., which operates Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut, reports earnings, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

Around 300 Pizza Hut restaurants are expected to permanently close following a bankruptcy filing of a large franchisee owner.

NPC International filed for Chapter 11 in July. The company operates more than 1,220 Pizza Hut and 380 Wendy’s locations in 27 states.

NPC announced an agreement with Pizza Hut’s corporate owner, Yum! Brands, to close roughly a quarter of their pizza restaurants, while looking for buyers for the others.

There was no timeline or specific locations listed at this time, however in a statement to CNN , many of the restaurants slated to close “significantly underperform” compared to other Pizza Hut locations and have dining rooms.