300 Pizza Huts slated to close as franchisee files for bankruptcy

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
300 Pizza Hut's slated to close as franchisee files for bankruptcy

This Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, photo shows a Pizza Hut sign at a restaurant in Miami. Yum Brands, Inc., which operates Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut, reports earnings, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Around 300 Pizza Hut restaurants are expected to permanently close following a bankruptcy filing of a large franchisee owner.

NPC International filed for Chapter 11 in July. The company operates more than 1,220 Pizza Hut and 380 Wendy’s locations in 27 states.

NPC announced an agreement with Pizza Hut’s corporate owner, Yum! Brands, to close roughly a quarter of their pizza restaurants, while looking for buyers for the others.

There was no timeline or specific locations listed at this time, however in a statement to CNN, many of the restaurants slated to close “significantly underperform” compared to other Pizza Hut locations and have dining rooms.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

I Wanna Know: 'Married to Medicine' star Dr. Contessa Metcalfe explains belching vs. flatulence

Rep. Ritchie Torres talks COVID relief bill

Rainy, windy Monday before temps drop overnight

Crisis deepens for Cuomo; AG wants to lead harassment probe

Cuomo faces 2nd sexual harassment accuser

Rally against anti-Asian bigotry in Manhattan

Outgoing Chief Terence Monahan reflects on 39 years with NYPD

It's a G Thing: Pandemic inspires NY couple to make cross-country journey

Artists and activists honor Black history in NYC