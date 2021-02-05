$3 million bond set for Ohio officer charged with murder

People demonstrate outside the Franklin County Courthouse where former Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy was being arraigned for the shooting death of Andre Hill, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. A magistrate judge on Friday set bond at $3 million for Coy, the white former Ohio police officer charged with murder in the December shooting death of Andre Hill, a Black man. Coy pleaded not guilty on Friday. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Adam Coy, the now-fired Columbus Police officer who is charged with murder in connection with the death of Andre Hill, had his bond set at $3 million on Friday.

Meanwhile, Coy entered not guilty pleas on four counts associated with the Dec. 22 incident. Coy has been charged on single counts of murder and felonious assault and two counts of dereliction of duty.

As part of Coy’s bond agreement, he is to not have any contact with other police officers.

According to ABC News, Coy’s defense called for a bond to be set between $25,000 and $250,000.

Coy was dismissed shortly after the shooting after the city’s Mayor Andrew Ginther said that Coy failed to properly use his body-worn camera and render aid to Hill.

Hill, a 47-year-old Black man from Columbus, was unarmed at the time of his death. The Franklin County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Hill was struck multiple times. Hill was seen on body-worn camera video walking toward Coy holding a cellphone in one of his hands when Coy shot him.

“Trust is the best friend of justice and the grand jury found the truth; Andre Hill should not be dead,” Ohio Attorney General David Yost said when charges were filed earlier in the week.

Coy told investigators that he thought he saw a gun in Hill’s right hand.

Officers were called to the area for a report of a man sitting in an SUV, continually turning on and off the vehicle, police said.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, Coy was previously involved in an excessive force complaint that resulted in the City of Columbus paying a $45,000 payout. Coy was suspended for 160 hours for the 2012 incident, but kept his job.