3 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Illinois bowling alley

National News

by: Scripps National & The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Police say a gunman opened fire inside an Illinois bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three others during what authorities believe was a random attack.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea says a “person of interest” was taken into custody after the shooting Saturday night at Don Carter Lanes.

O’Shea did not immediately release additional information about the person of interest or the victims.

According to WREX, police received a call around 6:55 p.m. Saturday stating someone was shooting inside the bowling alley.

WREX reported that police could not confirm the conditions of the three people injured in the shooting, but said at least two teenagers were shot.

According to WREX, police could not confirm if the victims were patrons of the bowling alley or worked there.

O’Shea says he did not think any officers fired their weapons.

Rockford is about 80 miles northwest of Chicago.

