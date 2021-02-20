3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at New Orleans-area gun store, sheriff’s office says

METAIRIE, La. — A Louisiana sheriff’s office says three people have been killed in a shooting at a gun store in a New Orleans suburb.

According to a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place just before 3 p.m. local time.

A gunman shot two people inside the store. Both of those victims were later pronounced dead at the scene.

The spokesperson added that “multiple” people returned fire, resulting in the death of the original shooter. Two other people were also shot and taken to a local hospital, where they are said to be stable.

Metairie, Louisiana is located about five miles away from downtown New Orleans.