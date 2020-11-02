27 missing kids recovered in 5-day Virginia operation

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

More than two dozen children in Virginia who had been reported missing are now recovered.

The U.S. Marshals released a statement Monday morning stating their five-day effort called “Operation Find Our Children” resulted in the recovery of 27 children who had been previously missing in Virginia. They also located an additional six children who had been reported missing but were discovered with their legal guardians.

More than 60 law enforcement officers from federal agencies, state and local regions participated in the effort. They were joined by 50 employees from social services, a team of medical professionals and representatives from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Details about the children who were recovered, including when they were reported missing and where they were found, were not immediately available.

This recovery effort is the latest from the U.S. Marshals. In September, a similar group of federal, state and local officers recovered 35 previously reported missing children in Ohio. And in Indiana, 8 kids were recovered in a similar missing kid law enforcement effort.