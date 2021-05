2020 holiday shipping deadlines

You don't have to give gifts on the holidays if you don't want to, according to "Manners Mentor" Maralee McKee.

Every year, people are told to get their holiday shopping done and shipped early. But this year, in 2020, it might be a good idea to really do it. Shipping packages this year may take longer, as millions of Americans cut back on in-person shopping and in-person gift-giving as the coronavirus spikes across the country.

Some shipping services offer online or low contact methods, so people can avoid crowding into a storefront or post office at this time.

Here is a list of shipping deadlines based on method; go ahead and circle dates on the calendar, set reminders, etc.

United States Postal Service ( USPS ):

Ground – Deadline: December 15

First Class – Deadline: December 18

Priority Mail – Deadline: December 19

Priority Mail Express – Deadline: December 23

FedEx :

FedEx SmartPost – Deadline: December 9 (with some exceptions)

FedEx Ground – Deadline: December 15

Home Delivery – Deadline: December 15

Express Saver – Deadline: December 21

2Day Services – Deadline: December 22

Overnight Services – Deadline: December 23

UPS :

UPS Ground – Deadline: December 15

3 Day Select – Deadline: December 21

2nd Day Air Services – Deadline: December 22

Next Day Air Services – December 23

Amazon (estimates based on last year’s deadlines):

Standard shipping – Deadline: December 18

Prime Free 2-day – Deadline: December 21

Prime Free 1-day – Deadline: December 23

Prime Same Day – Deadline: December 24

Prime Now 2-Hour Delivery – Deadline: December 24