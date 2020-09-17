2 shot during Ohio high school football game

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Akron, Ohio, police are investigating after two people were shot during a high school football game.

According to police, around 8 p.m., a boy in his late teens was arguing with a 19-year-old in the stands during a football game being played between Firestone and East at Ellet High School. East uses Ellet as its home field.

2 people shot in stands at East versus Firestone football game played at Ellet. Suspect still on the loose. 19-year-old man shot in arm, 40-year-old woman shot in leg, according to police. @WEWS @JoeinAkron pic.twitter.com/5eZLk2VEg4 — Bob Jones WEWS (@bobjonesTV) September 18, 2020

Police said the teen shot the 19-year-old in the arm.

A woman in her 40s was in the stands watching the game and was shot in the leg.

Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the boy involved in the shooting was wearing a tie-dye colored shirt, jeans and white tennis shoes.

He fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The game was suspended at halftime.

Akron Public Schools Superintendent David W. James issued a statement: “We are grateful there was no one more seriously hurt tonight at the City Series football game at Ellet CLC. The shooting that occurred inside the stadium is great cause for alarm, and we condemn it in the strongest possible terms.”

Board President Patrick Bravo issued a statement as well: “Our first concern, of course, is for the recovery of the victims, but let’s be very clear about what happened. This was an act of violence brought right into a football stadium with parents and children out to enjoy the return of fall sports. As a community, we must work together to figure out a solution to gun violence. Our children deserve much better. Our community deserves much better.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.