2 Proud Boys members, Texas man charged for roles in Capitol riots

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Nicholas DeCarlo and Nicholas Ochs were indicted by a grand jury Wednesday for their role in the riots at the U.S. Captiol on Jan. 6. Federal prosecutors said DeCarlo and Ochs are responsible for writing the words “MURDER THE MEDIA” on the Memorial Door at the U.S. Capitol.

The self-proclaimed founder of the Proud Boys chapter in Hawaii, a Texas man, and a member of the Proud Boys chapter in Seattle, Washington, were indicted by the Department of Justice for their roles in the U.S. Capitol riots.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Nicholas DeCarlo and Nicholas Ochs were indicted by a grand jury Wednesday for conspiring to commit an offense against the United States, theft of federal government property, depredation against federal government property, and three counts of unlawful entry, disorderly conduct, or violent conduct in restricted buildings or grounds.

Ochs purports to have founded the Honolulu chapter of the Proud Boys, the indictment stated.

According to a DOJ press release, federal prosecutors said Ochs and DeCarlo are responsible for writing the words “MURDER THE MEDIA” on the Memorial Door at the Capitol.

The two men posted a picture online, with their thumbs up, standing next to the door, the DOJ said.

The DOJ stated that they also stole a pair of flexible handcuffs belonging to a member of the Capitol police.

The DOJ also charged the self-described “Sergeant of Arms” of the Seattle Chapter of the Proud Boys, Ethan Nordan, Thursday with aid and abet injury or depredation against government property; obstruct or impede an official proceeding; knowingly entering or remaining in restricted building or grounds, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

According to a press release, federal prosecutors said all three men planned to overrun the Capitol to stop Congress’s certification of the 2020 electoral votes.

Nordan, who was arrested in Washington State on Wednesday, comes on the same day that the Canadian government designated the Proud Boys group as a terrorist entity.

According to the criminal complaint, Nordan, also known as Rufio Panman, asked for donations of “protective gear” and “communications equipment” weeks before the riots.