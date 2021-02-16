2 Maryland lawmakers want to rename highway after former President Obama

In this image from video, former President Barack Obama speaks during the third night of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)

Two Maryland state senators have filed a bill that would require the State Highway Administration to designate a state highway as the “President Barack Obama Highway.”

Maryland Route 210 is currently known as Indian Head Highway.

Senate Bill 213 was co-filed by Arthur Ellis of Charles County and Obie Patterson of Prince George’s County.

A fiscal and policy note filed on the legislation after the bill’s first reading says it would cost about $12,500 in the fiscal year 2022 to design, construct and install new signs for the road if it were to be designated as the “President Barack Obama Highway,” but that an official renaming would cost much more.

The bill has been referred to the finance committee and has not yet had a second reading, according to the Maryland General Assembly website.

This story was originally published by Brandon Ingram at WMAR.