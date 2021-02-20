14.5 million in Texas under boil water orders as weather crisis worsens

While power in much of Texas has been restored, the crisis caused by severe winter weather was far from over Saturday.

Millions of people throughout the state still don’t have clean water to drink, and that number appears to be increasing.

There were about 76,000 people in Texas still without electricity on Saturday, nearly a week after winter storms knocked parts of the state’s power grid offline. However, that number is down from the millions that were without power just days ago, and the Electricity Reliability Council of Texas (ECROT) reported that it has ceased rotating blackouts.

The remaining power outages appear to be in rural counties in central and eastern Texas. ECROT asked all customers to conserve electricity when possible.

But more concerning on Saturday was the state’s water supply. Frozen and cracked pipes left an enormous swath of Texas without clean drinking water.

According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, more than 1,000 public water systems across the state were under boil orders on Friday, impacting 14.5 million people.

The number of water systems under boil orders nearly doubled between Thursday and Friday, indicating that the water crisis may just be beginning.

On Friday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott encouraged Texans who have busted water pipes to contact their insurance companies immediately to begin the claims process. He said those without insurance will need to file a claim through FEMA once a federal emergency declaration is formalized.

