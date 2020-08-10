103-year-old celebrates birthday and end of isolation with tattoo

Dorothy Pollack, 103, gets a tattoo after being released from isolation.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

After spending months in isolation during the pandemic, when 103-year-old Dorothy Pollack was allowed to leave her nursing home she had a few things on her to-do list.

She got her first tattoo, a frog, to celebrate her birthday. After being in isolation for so long, she said out of nowhere she decided she wanted a tattoo.

Why a frog? Pollack says it’s the one thing she loves more than beer and burgers.

The tattoo artist says Pollack took the experience like a champ and he didn’t see her flinch.

After getting the tattoo, Pollack crossed another item off her bucket list, riding on a motorcycle.