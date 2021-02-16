100 animals die in fire at Indianapolis pet store

Around 100 animals died in a fire at Uncle Bill’s Pet Center in the 4800 block of West 38th Street on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An estimated 100 animals died of smoke inhalation after a fire broke out Monday night at a pet store in Indianapolis.

The fire was reported around 9 p.m. at Uncle Bill’s Pet Center at Georgetown Plaza on the city’s west side, according to Indianapolis Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith.

Firefighters found black smoke pouring out of the building when they arrived. The fire was under control by 10 p.m., but crews initially had trouble finding its source.

Reith said approximately 40 dogs, 25 parakeets, rabbits and other animals died of smoke inhalation. Multiple reptiles, fish, a guinea pig and an office cat survived and were taken for medical evaluation.

The fire was contained to the roof of the store and no other buildings in the strip were damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Reith said.

This story was originally published by Daniel Bradley at WRTV.