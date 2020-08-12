1 injured in shooting at Louisiana hospital

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

At least one person is injured after a man opened fire at a hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana Wednesday morning, according to reports. The man was shot in the leg and is expected to be OK.

Around 6:30 a.m. ET, officers got called to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center for reports of a shooting.

Officers treated it like an active shooter situation and local media in the area said hostage negotiators were on the scene. The hospital was closed to new arrivals for a time Wednesday morning.

Shreveport police believe the suspect in Taniel Cole, and think he may have gotten out of the hospital before they could find him.