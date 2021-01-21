World leaders applaud Biden’s decision to bring US back into Paris climate accord

FILE – In this Dec.12, 2015, file photo, an activist holds a poster during a demonstration near the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, during the COP21, the United Nations Climate Change Conference. For America’s allies and rivals alike, the chaos unfolding during Donald Trump’s final days as president is the logical result of four years of global instability brought on by the man who promised to change the way the world viewed the United States. Alliances that had held for generations have frayed to a breaking point — from leaving the Paris climate accord and Iran nuclear deal to quitting the World Health Organization amid a pandemic. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

BERLIN — World leaders breathed an audible sigh of relief that the United States under President Joe Biden is rejoining the global effort to curb climate change, a cause that his predecessor had shunned.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron were among those welcoming Biden’s decision to rejoin the Paris climate accord.

“President @JoeBiden rejoining the Paris Agreement is hugely positive news,” Johnson tweeted. “In the year we host @COP26 in Glasgow, I look forward to working with our US partners to do all we can to safeguard our planet.”

“To @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Best wishes on this most significant day for the American people! We are together,” Macron tweeted. “We will be stronger to face the challenges of our time. Stronger to build our future. Stronger to protect our planet. Welcome back to the Paris Agreement!

The treaty, forged in the French capital in 2015, commits countries to put forward plans for reducing their emissions of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, which is released from burning fossil fuels.

President Donald Trump had questioned the scientific warnings about man-made global warming, at times accusing other countries of using the Paris accord as a club to hurt the United States.