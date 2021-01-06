5 people died as Trump supporters rushed US Capitol; FBI asks for public’s assistance

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

WASHINGTON — A woman has died after being shot during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and three other people, a woman and two men, passed away from unrelated medical emergencies.

Pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building Wednesday afternoon following a live speech from the president at a “Save America” rally that opposed the results of the November presidential election.

During a press conference Wednesday night, Metro Police Chief Robert Contee said a Capitol police officer shot a woman as the mob tried to break through a barricaded door in the Capitol where police were armed on the other side.

Family confirmed with Scripps station KGTV that Ashli Babbitt was the woman killed by a Capitol police officer. She was hospitalized with a gunshot wound and later died, Contee said.

LIVE: Public Safety Update https://t.co/VQ2ZSRMuea — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 7, 2021

A Capitol police officer died Thursday from his injuries he sustained on Wednesday

Meanwhile, the FBI is calling for the public’s help in the investigation.

“The FBI is seeking information that will assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, D.C,” the FBI said. “The FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting and violence in the U.S. Capitol Building and surrounding area in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021.”

If you witnessed unlawful violent actions, the FBI is urging you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant at fbi.gov/USCapitol.

“Please use this form to submit any images, videos, or other multimedia files you have related to possible violations of federal law committed. Our goal is to preserve the public’s constitutional right to protest by protecting everyone from violence and other criminal activity.”

The chief said Metropolitan Police’s internal affairs is investigating. The department has released photos of persons of interest who stormed the Capitol building. You can view them here.

If you can identify any of the persons of interest, you’re asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the department’s tip line at 50411.

