What will President-elect Biden change?

In this image from video, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden smiles after the roll call vote during the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)

Now that the election is over and the transition has begun, one question is relevant: What could President-elect Biden actually change in this country?

HOW MUCH POWER DO DEMOCRATS HAVE?

We won’t know the true power of a Biden presidency until January 5th, when Georgia will hold two Senate runoff elections.

Because Republicans are poised to have 50 seats in the Senate at least, Democrats would have to sweep the Georgia races to also get 50 votes.

Vice President-elect Harris would be the tie-breaking vote.

If the Democrats sweep, Biden’s power would increase greatly, especially if Democrats consider rule changes to the filibuster

DIVIDED GOVERNMENT

At this moment, Republicans are favored to win at least one seat in Georgia, which means divided government is likely.

That would mean passing major progressive legislation, like D.C. statehood, climate change or the public option, would be impossible under Senator Mitch McConnell’s leadership.

Immigration reform and COVID-19 economic relief legislation would be possible, though, under divided government.

EXECUTIVE ORDERS

President-elect Biden’s greatest power would likely be with executive orders.

Biden could issue orders such as re-joining the Paris Climate Agreement and the World Health Organization. DACA would also be temporarily saved.