What is the Defense Production Act President Biden invoked

WASHINGTON— President Joe Biden issued another round of executive orders aimed at battling the coronavirus pandemic Thursday.

Among the directives, the new president authorized the expanded use of the Defense Production Act.

WHAT IS IT?

Created by Congress in 1950 during the Korean War, the Defense Production Act creates a means for the government to require private companies to meet the country’s military needs.

Biden compared fighting this pandemic to war during his remarks Thursday calling it “full-scale warfare.”

Former President Donald Trump used it to create more masks and ventilators in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic was starting.

Biden has said he will use the law more frequently.

WHAT CHANGES?

The Biden administration is doing a complete inventory of what the country needs.

Among the first items private companies are expected to produce will be syringes, PPE and testing kits and swabs.