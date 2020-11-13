What can President Trump still do before the end of this term?

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The election may be over but the term of President Donald Trump is not.

So what can President Trump do between now and January 20, 2021?

FIVE BIG AREAS

President Trump will likely be exploring options without Congress.

The most obvious actions include the power to pardon, appoint top officials, fire top officials, approve military action and issue executive orders.

President Trump could very well pardon anyone he wants, including former advisers Michael Flynn or Paul Manafort.

President Trump may also explore the possibility of preemptively pardoning members of his own family as various investigations continue.

HIRING AND FIRING

President Trump has already begun the process of firing some top officials, including Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

President Trump may exercise that authority with other officials, such as the FBI Director who he has publicly criticized.

The commander-in-chief may also continue to appoint top posts. He appears poised to confirm Judy Sheldon to the Federal Reserve before the end of his term, a position which has the power to influence interest rates and monetary policy for decades to come.

EXECUTIVE ACTIONS

President Trump will also continue to have authority to conduct military strikes since he is Commander-in-Chief.

He will also have the ability to issue executive orders, although any order he issues could be immediately reversed when President-elect Biden takes office.