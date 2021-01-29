Video shows Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene confronting Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg

National Politics

by: WPTV Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Marjorie Taylor Greene David Hogg

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A freshman congresswoman who has voiced her sympathy for the QAnon conspiracy theory is facing backlash for re-posting a 2019 video of her verbally attacking a survivor of the Parkland school shooting on her YouTube page.

The cellphone video shows Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, following Parkland survivor Hogg near the U.S. Capitol, questioning him about the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre that killed 17 people and wounded 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

“David, why are you supporting the red-flag laws?” Taylor Greene said in the video. “…If Scot Peterson, the resource officer at Parkland, had done his job then Nikolas Cruz wouldn’t have killed anybody in your high school, or at least protected them. Why are you supporting red-flag gun laws that attack our Second Amendment right and why are you using kids as a barrier? Do you not know how to defend your stance?”

After Hogg appeared to ignore her, Greene turned and spoke to the camera.

“He’s got nothing to say. Sad,” she said. “He has nothing to say because there really isn’t anything to say, you guys. He has nothing to say because he’s paid to do this.”

Hogg, 20, has become an outspoken gun-control activist since the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that killed 17 people.

The cellphone video was posted to the congresswoman’s YouTube page on Jan. 21, but the video was recorded in March 2019.

Hogg told CNN that Greene was just “trying to get a rise out of me.”

“As I was told growing up, it’s just better not to respond to bullies and just walk away,” Hogg said.

The incident, Greene claims, has emboldened her support. She says she has raised $1.6 million, but did not say when those contributions were sent.

Greene defeated Democratic candidate Kevin Van Ausdal in a November election and was sworn into office earlier this month, wearing a mask that falsely claimed that then-President Donald Trump had won the 2020 presidential election.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wearing 'Trump Won' mask
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wears a “Trump Won” face mask as she arrives on the floor of the House to take her oath of office on opening day of the 117th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Washington.

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was killed in the Parkland shooting, recently called out Greene on Twitter.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Florida, accused Greene of calling the Parkland shooting a hoax and endorsing executing members of Congress.

“Her blatant lies and irresponsible acts are dangerous, repulsive and demand swift consequences from the U.S. House,” Wasserman Schultz said.

Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Florida, whose district includes Parkland, encouraged Parkland survivors to “confront members of Congress about their cowardice and failure to act.”

“I know they’ll be back to confront these cruel, despicable lies,” he said.

This story was originally published by Peter Burke on WPTV in Palm Beach, Florida.

