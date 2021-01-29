Video shows Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene confronting Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A freshman congresswoman who has voiced her sympathy for the QAnon conspiracy theory is facing backlash for re-posting a 2019 video of her verbally attacking a survivor of the Parkland school shooting on her YouTube page.

The cellphone video shows Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, following Parkland survivor Hogg near the U.S. Capitol, questioning him about the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre that killed 17 people and wounded 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

“David, why are you supporting the red-flag laws?” Taylor Greene said in the video. “…If Scot Peterson, the resource officer at Parkland, had done his job then Nikolas Cruz wouldn’t have killed anybody in your high school, or at least protected them. Why are you supporting red-flag gun laws that attack our Second Amendment right and why are you using kids as a barrier? Do you not know how to defend your stance?”

After Hogg appeared to ignore her, Greene turned and spoke to the camera.

“He’s got nothing to say. Sad,” she said. “He has nothing to say because there really isn’t anything to say, you guys. He has nothing to say because he’s paid to do this.”

Hogg, 20, has become an outspoken gun-control activist since the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that killed 17 people.

The cellphone video was posted to the congresswoman’s YouTube page on Jan. 21, but the video was recorded in March 2019.

Hogg told CNN that Greene was just “trying to get a rise out of me.”

“Can I just point out how ridiculous it is that it’s on the survivors of gun violence to stand up to gun violence and be the ones to try end to it? Why do we have elected officials if that’s the case? Why can’t they do their jobs?” Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg says. pic.twitter.com/Vw1LAouO32 — CNN (@CNN) January 28, 2021

“As I was told growing up, it’s just better not to respond to bullies and just walk away,” Hogg said.

The incident, Greene claims, has emboldened her support. She says she has raised $1.6 million, but did not say when those contributions were sent.

A Message to the Mob from Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene pic.twitter.com/bdbG4OGrlK — Marjorie Taylor Greene ?? (@mtgreenee) January 29, 2021

Greene defeated Democratic candidate Kevin Van Ausdal in a November election and was sworn into office earlier this month, wearing a mask that falsely claimed that then-President Donald Trump had won the 2020 presidential election.

Erin Scott/AP U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wears a “Trump Won” face mask as she arrives on the floor of the House to take her oath of office on opening day of the 117th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Washington.

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was killed in the Parkland shooting, recently called out Greene on Twitter.

.@mtgreenee, is this you harassing @davidhogg111 weeks after the Parkland shooting, that my daughter was killed in & he was in? Calling him a coward for ignoring your insanity. I will answer all of your questions in person. Get ready to record again.pic.twitter.com/aQjL74x7kh — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 27, 2021

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Florida, accused Greene of calling the Parkland shooting a hoax and endorsing executing members of Congress.

Prior to her election, @mtgreenee spent her free time harassing Parkland survivors, calling the #MSD shooting a hoax, and endorsed executing Congress members. Her blatant lies and irresponsible acts are dangerous, repulsive and demand swift consequences from the US House. https://t.co/0CYn8TnM3q — Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (@RepDWStweets) January 27, 2021

“Her blatant lies and irresponsible acts are dangerous, repulsive and demand swift consequences from the U.S. House,” Wasserman Schultz said.

Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Florida, whose district includes Parkland, encouraged Parkland survivors to “confront members of Congress about their cowardice and failure to act.”

I saw the pain this tragedy brought & the trauma that continues even today in our community.



I encouraged the survivors to come to DC to confront Members of Congress about their cowardice and failure to act.



I know they’ll be back to confront these cruel, despicable lies. https://t.co/iW8rdiJege — Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) January 27, 2021

“I know they’ll be back to confront these cruel, despicable lies,” he said.

This story was originally published by Peter Burke on WPTV in Palm Beach, Florida.