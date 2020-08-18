Video feed shows Michigan governor making ‘Shark Week’ joke, mouthing expletives prior to DNC speech

In this image from video, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer must be a big fan of Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week.”

Whitmer was recorded referencing the television event while waiting to deliver a speech remotely at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday.

The video, shared on Twitter by The Recount, showed Whitmer joking with attendees at UAW Local 652 in Lansing, where she delivered her address.

“It’s not just Shark Week, it’s Shark Week mother f******,” she said, while simply mouthing the expletives without saying them aloud. The comment got laughs from the people who were in the room at the time of the speech.

“I have learned about the hot mic,” Whitmer later said.

It’s not clear what Whitmer was referencing, but Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week” did just run the past week, ending on Sunday.

