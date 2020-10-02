Vice presidential debate still on for Wednesday night, commission says

Banners hang from the outside of Kingsbury Hall ahead of the vice presidential debate between Republican Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris next week will go on as scheduled after President Donald Trump, the First Lady, and others have tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday.

An official with the Commission on Presidential Debates confirmed that no changes are anticipated to the Wednesday night debate in Salt Lake City. Both Pence and Harris underwent tests for the coronavirus on Friday and tested negative.

Pence’s physician said in a memo that the vice president was not considered a “close contact” of anyone infected with COVID-19 and was not required to quarantine.

“Vice President Mike Pence remains in good health and is free to go about his normal activities,” said Navy Lt. Commander Dr. Jesse Schonau in a statement.

The one debate between the vice presidential candidates will take place Wednesday in Salt Lake City at the University of Utah. It will be moderated by Susan Page, the Washington Bureau Chief for USA Today.