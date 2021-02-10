Twitter CEO reportedly says Trump won’t be allowed back on platform – even if he runs in 2024

FILE – This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. On Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, the social media giant announced through a blog post that they are working on a new verification policy and are inviting feedback from the public before they implement it. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Twitter CEO Ned Segal reportedly said former President Donald Trump wouldn’t be allowed back onto the social media platform – even if he runs again for president in 2024.

On Wednesday, during an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Segal said that “when you’re removed from the platform, you’re removed from the platform,” Forbes reported.

Twitter permanently suspended Trump’s Twitter account back on Jan. 8 “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

The account was suspended two days after five people died during a riot at the U.S. Capitol back on Jan. 6.

Facebook is still mulling over whether or not they’ll permanently ban the former president.

Last week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he was leaving the decision up to the company’s new independent oversight body.