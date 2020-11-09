Trump tweets that Sec. of Defense Mark Esper has been ‘terminated’

Defense Secretary Mark Esper speaks as President Donald Trump listens during a press briefing about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, May 15, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump tweeted on Monday that Sec. of Defense Mark Esper has been terminated.

Trump added that he has tasked Christopher C. Miller to take over as Acting Sec. of Defense.

Esper took over as Acting Sec. of Defense in June and was named as the department’s director shortly thereafter. Late last week, NBC News reported that Esper had drafted a resignation letter in the days following the 2020 presidential election.

Esper has been at odds with Trump throughout his tenure. In June, he said he opposed the President’s call to use active-duty military members to break up protests against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

NBC News also reports that Esper plans to help Congress draft legislation that would re-name military bases that honor Confederate generals — a policy that Trump also opposes.

Esper was Trump’s second full-time Secretary of Defense. Jim Mattis served in the role from 2017 until Jan. 1, 2019, when he resigned following Trump’s call to remove U.S. troops from Syria.

…Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020