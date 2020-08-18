Trump to visit Arizona for campaign stop focused on immigration, border security

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

President Donald Trump will travel to Arizona on Tuesday as he continues to counter the DNC with his own campaign speeches.



According to the White House’s official presidential schedule, Trump will travel to Yuma, Arizona, near the U.S.-Mexican border, to deliver a speech about immigration and border security.

Border security has long been one of Trump’s top priorities as president. He ran on the promise of building a border wall between Mexico and the U.S., and that Mexico would pay for it. While the Trump administration has refurbished several hundred miles of existing fencing, only a few miles of a newly-constructed wall has been erected — all of which has been paid for by the U.S. Treasury.

It’s the second time in as many days that Trump has traveled to swing states deliver campaign speeches. On Monday, Trump delivered remarks on the economy in both Minnesota and Wisconsin just hours before the DNC opened its four days of virtual events.

Trump’s comments will come hours after celebrating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment. At that event, Trump said he would issue a pardon to Susan B. Anthony for attempting to vote in the 1872 presidential election.