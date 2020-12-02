Trump threatens to veto defense bill over social media protections

National Politics

by: The Associated Press & Scripps National

Posted: / Updated:
Trump threatens to veto defense bill over social media protections

A ribbon hangs on the White House for World AIDS Day 2020, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is threatening to veto a defense policy bill unless it ends protections for internet companies that shield them from being held liable for material posted by their users.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act is “a serious threat to our National Security & Election Integrity.”

He adds that if it “is not completely terminated as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), I will be forced to unequivocally VETO the Bill.”

Trump has been waging war against social media companies for months, claiming they are biased against conservative voices.

Since his reelection bid failed, Trump has continued to flood his social media channels with unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud. On Twitter, many of his tweets have been tagged with the advisory, “This claim about election fraud is disputed.”

Tuesday’s veto threat isn’t the only thing standing in the way of the defense bill being signed into law. The Associated Press found the legislation is being held up in Congress due to an argument over military bases that are named for Confederate officers. The topic gained national attention during the summer as people across the country advocated for racial equality and justice.

