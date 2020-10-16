Trump shares parody news story on Twitter while railing against Biden, tech companies

Election 2020

by: Alex Hider

Posted: / Updated:
Trump shares parody news story on Twitter while railing against Biden, tech companies

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Greenville, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

President Donald Trump cited a parody news website as evidence of tech company bias amid a Friday morning tweetstorm.

Trump tweeted an article from The Babylon Bee, a parody news website with a conservative slant. The publication’s Twitter bio dubs itself “fake news you can trust.”

The story claimed that Twitter shut down its entire network on Thursday to “slow the spread of negative Biden news.”

“Wow, this has never been done in history,” Trump tweeted. “This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this. Bringing more attention to Sleepy Joe & Big T”

Trump clarified in a later tweet that “Big T was not a reference to me, but rather to Big Tech, which should have been properly pointed out in Twitter’s Fake Trending Section!”

Twitter did experience an outage on Thursday evening, but the service had largely been restored by the time both Trump and Biden participated in separate town halls.

On Thursday evening, Twitter reported that the outage “was caused by a system change initiated earlier than planned, affecting most of our servers.”

As of Friday morning, other headliens that were live on The Babylon Bee’s website included “Facebook Bans The Babylon Bee For Being Too Accurate,” “Mark Zuckerberg Pops Out Of Man’s Shower To Warn Him The Story He’s Reading Is Fake News” and “Big Tech Fights Election Interference By Interfering In Election.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss