Farewell remarks: Trump predicts ‘success’ for new administration, says ‘we’ll be back in some form’

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump delivered his final remarks as commander in chief as he departed Washington D.C. for Florida ahead of the inauguration.

Watch his remarks below:

During his speech, Trump said he thinks the new administration will have “great success” and claims to have laid the foundation for it. He said the new administration has the “foundation to do something really spectacular.”

He made the brief farewell remarks at Maryland’s Joint Base Andrews before he boarded Air Force One for a flight to his Florida home.

Trump did not mention President-elect Joe Biden by name during his Wednesday comments.

He told cheering, chanting supporters that he’ll be watching and listening from a distance.

Trump also promised he will be back “in some form.”

“Just, a goodbye, we love you. We’ll be back in some form,” said Trump. “In leaving, I want to thank our vice president, Mike Pence, and Karen. I want to thank Congress, because we really worked well with Congress, at least certain elements of Congress.”

The outgoing president also wished the crowd a “good life” before he and his wife boarded the plane.

“So, have a good life. We will see you soon. Thank you. Thank you very much,” said Trump.

Trump wanted to be in Florida before Biden becomes president at noon.

