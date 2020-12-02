Trump headed to Georgia Saturday to rally for Republicans in runoff election

President Donald Trump is hitting the campaign trail with a rally in southern Georgia on Saturday.

The president will be headlining a rally for GOP senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler who are both facing strong Democratic challengers in Georgia’s January 5 runoff election.

The rally on Saturday will be held in Valdosta, a small city near the Georgia-Florida border, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution .

Will be going to Georgia for a big Trump Rally in support of our two great Republican Senators, David and Kelly. They are fantastic people who love their Country and love their State. We must work hard and be sure they win. #USA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2020

Trump’s visit this weekend is a day after Vice President Mike Pence holds a rally to support Perdue and Loeffler in Savannah.

Republicans are hoping Trump uses the rally platform to encourage supporters that a vote for Perdue and Loeffler is the same as a vote for him, according to the AJC . But some Republicans worry about fallout should Trump use the platform to amplify his baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud as he continues blasting Republican officials in Georgia and Arizona, where Biden won.

The runoff election in Georgia in January resulted from no candidate in the two statewide senate races getting more than 50 percent of the vote in the general election.

Senate Loeffler faces Raphael Warnock, and Senator Perdue faces Jon Ossoff.

The runoff is getting even more national attention because the outcome could determine which political party controls the Senate. If both Democratic candidates win the runoff, the Senate would be evenly split, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote if needed.