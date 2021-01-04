Trump giving Medal of Freedom to Congressmen Nunes and Jordan

FILE – In this Dec. 9, 2019, file photo, Rep. Devin Nunes, center, R-Calif., the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee; Rep. Jim Jordan, left, R-Ohio; and Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, talk during a break as the House Judiciary Committee considers the investigative findings in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Nunes represents California’s 22nd District in the Central Valley. California’s tarnished Republican Party is hoping to rebound in a handful of U.S. House races but its candidates must overcome widespread loathing for President Donald Trump and voting trends that have made the nation’s most populous state an exemplar of Democratic strength. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is set to present one of the nation’s highest civilian honors to two of his most outspoken congressional allies, California Rep. Devin Nunes and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, as he looks to reward loyalists with just over two weeks left in his term.

A White House official confirmed that Trump would present Nunes with the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Monday.

The former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee has been an ardent backer of Trump’s during probes into Russian interference in the 2016 election and the president’s 2019 impeachment by the Democratic-led House.

Nunes and Jordan aggressively defended Trump during both investigations and the impeachment trial in the House of Representatives.

The Democratic-lead House voted to impeach Trump, while the Republican-lead Senate later acquitted the president.

In a 2018 interview with “Fox & Friends,” Trump said Nunes should get the medal, saying “he’s done amazing.”

The Medal of Freedom was established in 1963 to award civilians “who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”