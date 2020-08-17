Trump counters opening of DNC with trips to Minnesota, Wisconsin

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One for a trip to Minnesota and Wisconsin, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump will make two campaign stops in the upper Midwest Monday as he attempts to sway voters in crucial battleground states of Minnesota and Wisconsin.



Trump’s campaign stops will come the same day that Democrats will open their party convention — a convention originally scheduled to take place in nearby Milwaukee, Wisconsin, but which has since been rescheduled to take place virtually.

According to the official White House schedule, Trump will first travel to Mankato, Minnesota and deliver remarks at North Star Aviation. He’ll then fly to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, where he’ll deliver a speech at the city’s airport.

Trump is expected to deliver a speech on “jobs and the economy” at both locations, according to the official White House schedule.

The state of Wisconsin proved critical to Trump’s victory in 2016, where he broke through the Democrats’ “Blue Wall” in the Upper Midwest and edged out a close victory in the state. The state could again prove critical in 2020 election, and recent polls show presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden with a slight edge in the state.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton carried Minnesota during the 2016 election.

Trump’s comments come the same day that an ABC/Washington Post poll showed Biden leading nationally with 53% to 41% lead.