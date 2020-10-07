Trump campaign leaves ticket for Tupac Shakur to VP debate after Sen. Harris comments

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles. The director behind FX’s acclaimed “People vs. O.J. Simpson” miniseries is set to tackle another true crime drama, this one based on the unsolved deaths of Shakur and fellow rapper Biggie Smalls. The Hollywood Reporter reported Nov. 10, 2016, that USA Network has ordered a pilot for “Unsolved,” which will be directed by Anthony Hemingway. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)

At Wednesday night’s Vice Presidential Debate in Salt Lake City, there will be a ticket waiting for Tupac Shakur.

The Trump campaign says it has reserved a ticket for the singer because Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate for vice president, recently said Tupac was her favorite rapper alive.

Tupac Shakur died in a drive-by shooting in 1996.

Trump’s senior campaign advisor, Jason Miller, confirmed the ticket for Tupac during a press call ahead of Wednesday’s debate, according to media reports.

“I’m personally more of a Biggie (The Notorious B.I.G.) fan,” Miller said according to The Hill , and if he is still alive, “we’ll have a ticket for Tupac.”

It was also confirmed by the Trump campaign’s communications director Tim Murtaugh.

During a virtual convention with the NAACP last month, Harris was asked about her favorite still-living rapper. She named Tupac, when the moderator reminded her he was dead, Harris responded, “Not alive. I know, I keep doing that.”

After his death, conspiracy theories popped up about Tupac including shared stories of supposed “sightings” of the rapper. This included from one of Tupac’s bodyguards who claims he helped the rapper fake his death.

Earlier this year, a man said he believes Tupac is alive and living with the Navajo in New Mexico. The theory is part of a new film that looks at the sustained level of belief that Tupac is alive.