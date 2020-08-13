Who is Sen. Kamala Harris’ husband?

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Sen. Kamala Harris is the first woman of Black or Indian descent to be on a major party’s presidential ticket and, if she and former Vice President Joe Biden win in November, Harris’ husband will be the first male spouse of a vice president.

Harris married Douglas Emhoff, a Jewish lawyer, in 2014. He was an ever-present plus one beside Harris on the campaign trail when she ran for president.

During a security scare at a 2019 campaign event, a protester got close to Harris and Emhoff helped stop him.

The couple met later in life after they were set up on a blind date by friends.

Emhoff, an entertainment lawyer and millionaire, elevated her public servant salary into the one percent. He brought two grown children, both in their 20s, to their blended marriage.