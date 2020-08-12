Rep. Hakeem Jeffries: Kamala Harris is ‘incredibly well qualified’ to be VP

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK— The 2020 Democratic presidential ticket is now complete after Joe Biden chose Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate on Tuesday.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, chair of the House Democratic Caucus, told the PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday that Harris is “incredibly well qualified” to be vice president.

“[She’s] a former district attorney. She ran the attorney general’s office in the state of California; the largest AG’s office in the country, second only to the Department of Justice in terms of employees and breadth of jurisdiction that she had to preside over,” Jeffries said. “I’ve worked closely with her on a variety of issues, including criminal justice reform and police reform. She’s hard working, highly intelligent and committed to doing the right thing. So I think she’s going to be a great partner to govern with Joe Biden.”