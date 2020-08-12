New Yorkers with South Asian heritage weigh in on Sen. Kamala Harris

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Sen. Kamala Harris’ heritage doesn’t mean a guaranteed vote from South Asian New Yorkers.

New Yorkers from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Guyana and Pakistan are focused on immigration, social justice, health care and international relations, among other issues.

Toufique Harun, one of the founding members of Muslims for Progress and a member of South Asians for Biden, said “it’s no slam dunk” despite Harris’ background.

“She’s got an Indian background, Jamaican background, she’s married to a Jewish man,” Harun said. “She checks all the identity boxes. She’s basically the rainbow coalition in a nutshell.”

Harun said South Asians are looking beyond heritage to the discussion of real issues that pertain to real people.

Sailaja Joshi, creator of Mango and Marigold Press — a publishing company focusing its efforts on amplifying Black and bBown voices in books — said Harris as a VP candidate is particularly poignant.

“She has a very South Indian name,” Joshi said. “It’s pretty powerful.”

While Dr. A.D. Amar, a professor at Seton Hall University in New Jersey agreed, he’s also president of Indian Americans for Trump. He doesn’t believe Harris goes far enough in her political life in embracing her Indian roots to get their vote.

“Kamala Harris did not espouse Indian community from the beginning. Now it is going to haunt her among Indian Americans,” Dr. Amar said. “Many are questioning why is she now trying to say Indian Americans. Why were we not recognized earlier?”

