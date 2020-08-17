Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday; Democrats to rally behind Biden, Harris

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrive to speak at a news conference at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON — As Democrats gather virtually this week to nominate Joe Biden for the presidency, party leaders and activists across the political spectrum agree on one unifying force: their desire to defeat President Donald Trump.

That doesn’t mean that ideological differences are settled.

Factions of the left still disagree on how to achieve universal health care, how to tax billionaires and on what the Pentagon and State Department should look like.

But the convention will showcase a wide range of figures, including progressives and Republicans, who say they agree on broad values and see Biden and his vice-presidential running mate as the best option in November.

Speakers will be featured across all four nights of the convention, which will air live Aug. 17 through the 20th from 9:00 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET each night.

The opening night theme, “We The People,” will lead into an overall unity theme for the Democrats this week.

Monday’s event will feature speakers, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen, Catherine Cortez Mastro, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Rep. Jim Clyburn, Rep. Gwen Moore and Sen. Doug Jones. Keynote speeches are expected from Sen. Bernie Sanders and former first lady Michelle Obama.

For a full list of speakers, performers and information, click here.