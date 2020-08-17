Cardi B and Joe Biden discuss Trump, racism, free college tuition in wide-ranging conversation

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

It’s a match up you don’t see everyday.

Rapper Cardi B and presumptive Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden chatted about the issues facing the country in a candid conversation over Zoom as part of Cardi B’s Elle magazine cover shoot.

The Bronx rapper was ready with a list of demands for the former VP ahead of the November election.

“I just want Trump out, you know what I’m saying,” the rapper told Biden. “I just feel like his mouth gets us in trouble so much.”

She asked for free Medicare and free college tuition.

“And I want Black people to stop getting killed,” she added.

Biden, who promises a free college education for students as part of his platform, highlighted the importance of the millennial vote: one that fell short in 2016.

“Your generation and the young millennials beyond that, they can own this – they are the ones who could change things dramatically if they show up and vote,” he said.

From racial equity to child care, the topics were wide-ranging.

“Black people, we are not asking for sympathy,” Cardi B said. “We are not asking for charity. We are just asking for equality.”

Biden chimed in several times, stressing the value of young people.

“The reason why I am so optimistic is because of your generation,” he said. “You’re the smartest, the best educated, the least prejudice.”

While it was far from hard-hitting, the conversation is allowing Biden to tap into a segment of the electorate that may not always be engaged, according to political consultant Tara Dowdell.

“I think it’s more about the repetition, continuing to get in front of those audiences, continuing to have a conversation with them through Cardi B,” Dowdell said. “I think that’s what’s really going to be a critical component.”

While the pair may be 50 years apart in age, their common bond was clear.

“Racism has always existed but I feel like right now there is just a lot of tension,” Cardi said.

Taking a swipe at President Donald Trump, Biden said, “look what they are seeing right now with this president, he’s literally promoting hatred.”

Watch the Cardi B and Joe Biden conversation from Elle its entirety here.